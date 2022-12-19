Redone composite living metal walls view.

Potentially fixed bug occurring in extreme CPU load situations (large scale battles + living metals + laser + high game speed).

Fixed bugs of uncompleted tubes left after destruction in fight.

Added outline to the machines count text in the upper right corner of the screen.

Fixed issue of builders fixing finished walls after save game load.

Fixed bug allowing to abuse the alternative research system.

Fixed bug of world object tooltip not hiding when player switches to map.

Fixed planet panels order icons showing tooltip of a complete order.

Fixed bug related to robots damage in battle.