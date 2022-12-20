v1.9 Patch

Hi Galactic Survivalists!

Welcome to the public release of update 1.9!

What could be more natural than to check your wardrobe and bring it up to scratch, while days are getting colder outside - not only on Ningues. ;) How you do it in the real world is up to you. For Empyrion, we've done it for you.

For version 1.9, we've not only visually reworked the basic customizable armor models for male and female (including the underwear), but also the models of the associated jetpack versions. We have even gone one step further: Not only have the variants for your avatars that you can select from the start screen been reworked, but new ones have been added as well! Along with that, we also made minor adjustments to the motion controller and the use of the jetpack.

As a second important point, there are some important changes in the area of handguns, where there was a lot of overlap: it wasn't clear what the difference was between a "Rifle T1", "Rifle T2", "Pulse Rifles T1 and T2" and a "Laser Rifle", apart from the pure damage. For this reason, the previous model of Tiers, where there was a "T1" and a "T2" version for multiple weapons, was discarded. With 1.9, each weapon gets its own behavior that sets it apart from the others.

As an addition, we added entirely new weapons (SMG, Laser SMG and Laser Carbine) to the list of available weapons and took the opportunity to improve some of their sound effects.

Apart from the balancing work on weapon values, we also reworked various graphical effects: the energy beam of the survival tool, muzzle flashes and propulsion beams, e.g. on the jetpack, but also on the Vessels' drives.

Last, but not least, we have adjusted the AI in two areas. First, AI factions can now fight other AI factions directly when they clash on a field. Second, as a first technical measure, we created that AI fighters can now actively call their comrades for help. We will continue to expand this in the future.

You can try out the changes directly in a fresh environment: in addition to a slew of new buildings for the different NPC factions, we added a completely new, but very challenging game start: Ashon. We are curious to see how you like it.

Please check out our feedback forums and use the pinned threads:

https://empyriononline.com/forums/faq-feedback.25/

Any bug reports please post directly to our bug forum:

https://empyriononline.com/forums/bugs.24/

We hope you have fun!

Empyrion Dev Team

PS: .Please note that all our official servers will be wiped today!

Changes:

Character Controller & Model

The way how gravity affects the player has been changed to make it feel snappier

The player now jumps slightly higher when the jetpack is activated

Now only possible to sprint in forward directions

Suit lights & night vision are now only available when the Helmet is on.

Added new models for player suits: Interior suit, Light, Medium, Heavy & Heavy Epic

New jetpack model for the following suits Medium, Heavy & Heavy Epic

Some changes have been made for player avatar & some new body types were added: Average, Short, Tall, Curvy, Heroic.



Gunplay / Rebalancings:

Added bullet spread to zirax troops & Cyborg NPC's

Added Procedural Weapon movements to weapons & tools in 1st person view. Models can now recoil, sway & move down when sprinting.

We have also added some new settings in the ItemsConfig.ecf for control over PWM to allow players or content creators to make adjustments & console command to use in game.

How to use:

Add these new settings to any weapon or tool in the ItemsConfig.ecf to override the default settings for PWM:

{ Child 6 Class: Movements StandingLocation: "0.0, 0.0, 0.0" StandingRotation: "0.0, 0.0, 0.0" AimingLocation: "0.0, 0.0, 0.0" AimingRotation: "0.0, 0.0, 0.0" RunningLocation: "0.0, 0.0, 0.0" RunningRotation: "0.0, 0.0, 0.0" CrouchingLocation: "0.0, 0.0, 0.0" CrouchingRotation: "0.0, 0.0, 0.0" RecoilLocation: "0.0, 0.0, 0.0" RecoilRotation: "0.0, 0.0, 0.0" WalkMovement: "0.0" RunMovement: "0.0" }

Then when in a save game, equip the weapons or tools you have set this up for and use this command "lpf movements" to activate the GUI to modify settings.

When you have found the values you think work for the weapon/tool, manually place the values for each setting into the ItemsConfig.ecf then save the file when done (use the command in game again when you are finished before exiting the save).

See { +Item Id: 16, Name: LaserRifle in the ItemsConfig.ecf for example.

New Weapon models:

New weapon models added & current weapons changes (f.ex full auto shotgun):

Projectile Pistol, Laser Pistol, SMG, LaserSMG, LaserCarbine, Laser Rifle , Rocket Launcher & FlameThrower



Game World & POIs:

Added new game start: Ashon II Orbit



Added 'ForceAttack' enumeration to Factions.ecf to allow specific factions to attack other factions. F.e. ForceAttack: "Kriel, Predator" added to the Zirax faction will trigger Zirax to attack members of Kriel and Predator factions (WIP).

Replaced old POIs on Akua: Scientist Camp, Digsite, Supply Depot (thx to Stellar Titan)

Replaced Crown sector orbital 'Destroyed Station' with new variant (thx to Stellar Titan)

Updated Akua Supply Depot (now fully testable/playable)

Adjusted some loca PDA elements (note: issues fixed in 1.8.10 might reappear for ES, RU and IT)

Updated Digsite (Akua); can now be tested ingame

Updated Console Location Tracker preview pics (Akua)

Added new Talon POI lineup, replacing old POI (Stone, Snow, Wood; Thx to Vermillion)

Changed some POI to belong to Karana (not yet used)

Added new TESCH dronebase (Thx to Escarli)

Added more Progenitor POIs (Thx to Fractalite)

Added Talon airships (not yet used)

Added external door now opening when entering Sanctuary (Omicron) with secret teleporter (Escape Route)

Added: PDA: new PlayfieldOp "SignalStructure: poi-name;signal-name;signal-state"

Added: GameEvent and PDA Check "ViewSelected" and events for BP window views BP_Library, BP_Factory, BP_Save

Added GameEvent "StructureProduced" with file and group name

Added: raising GameEvent "ViewSelected" for all Control Panel views (selectable via the tabs on top)

Other Changes

Updated Unity to 2022.2.0f1

AI-AI warfare options added to factions.ecf ( currently primarily affects Drones, Vessels, Bases)

New VFX added: New Player jetpack & vessel thruster flames, New beams currently visible on the survival tool for each mode & New muzzle flashes added for weapons



Added ‘Help’ buttons to GUI, see the Logistics window in the top right !

Small optimization made to lights that can see a small increase in FPS depending on the scene (ymmv)

Added animations to the Console Map block which activates when close to it. The displayed map is of the terrain of the playfield you are in or if you are in orbit of a planet you have just left it will display the last planet's terrain.

Fixes:

Dialogue Cone is not rendered after structure is coming out of DSL

Personal Cargo box missing at FoK Camp on Akua (Tales of Tash story item)

Incorrect collision model of the clone chamber

Folder LavaNascentDeepMine missing from repository

Fixed SaN scenario playfield files and EGroups config

Texture editor does not save the saturation of the ClusterID tex

Plants can "sink" under terrain when returning to them after loading back into a save

LCD projector block is turning invisible & the distance of text the projector displays is now very short

Selecting any SYMBOL in the Color & Texture Tool results in exceptions

Exception spam in Atlon Sector of the custom scenario "Invader vs defender" when near an asteroid ring

Deco console computer table can not be painted

SV Jet Thruster 3x10x3 flame can not be colored

Suit light doesn't get removed after a player takes off their armor suit

Mounted weapons collision with terrain and structures was missing

Dialogue Cone / collider is moving after some time.

Warps effect screen glitch when warping rapidly to other playfields

Block shapes for different materials are not correct when using CTRL+RMB copying

Block preview model is missing underwater

The Player can get stuck on ramps when crouch walking up

Player can run underwater with weapon in hands

Pilot HUD elements are not switched off when leaving game with them on -> they are visible in next game even if player is not a pilot there

Solar power calculation isn't taking the day-night time cycle in to consideration

Logistics will open a cargobox instead of pentaxid tank

Cryo chamber can not be accessed

EAH:

