Build 10176253 · Last edited 19 December 2022 – 15:06:09 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!!!

It's December!!

It's very cold outside!!

I made some new blocks for y'all to enjoy! :D

It's time for Zeepkist v12: The Happy Holidays Update!!

This update contains a bunch of new blocks for everyone to enjoy!

New Static Blocks:

Festive Trees

Candy Cane

Small Festive Lights

Big Festive Lights (That emit light!)

3 Big Hats

Various Gift Boxes

Xmas balls

Sinterklaas String Decorations

Festive Lights String

Big Snowflake

Big Icicle

Big Neon Xmas Tree Gate Thing

Big Snowman

Half-Length Road Piece

New Dynamic Blocks:

Various Gift Boxes

Santa Sleigh

Snowman

Bowling Pin (it's not very festive specifically but yolo)

Merry Zeepkisting & Happy Holidays!!