Zeepkist update for 19 December 2022

Happy Holidays Update!!

Hey everyone!!!

It's December!!

It's very cold outside!!

I made some new blocks for y'all to enjoy! :D

It's time for Zeepkist v12: The Happy Holidays Update!!

This update contains a bunch of new blocks for everyone to enjoy!

New Static Blocks:

  • Festive Trees
  • Candy Cane
  • Small Festive Lights
  • Big Festive Lights (That emit light!)
  • 3 Big Hats
  • Various Gift Boxes
  • Xmas balls
  • Sinterklaas String Decorations
  • Festive Lights String
  • Big Snowflake
  • Big Icicle
  • Big Neon Xmas Tree Gate Thing
  • Big Snowman
  • Half-Length Road Piece

New Dynamic Blocks:

  • Various Gift Boxes
  • Santa Sleigh
  • Snowman
  • Bowling Pin (it's not very festive specifically but yolo)

Merry Zeepkisting & Happy Holidays!!

