Hey everyone!!!
It's December!!
It's very cold outside!!
I made some new blocks for y'all to enjoy! :D
It's time for Zeepkist v12: The Happy Holidays Update!!
This update contains a bunch of new blocks for everyone to enjoy!
New Static Blocks:
- Festive Trees
- Candy Cane
- Small Festive Lights
- Big Festive Lights (That emit light!)
- 3 Big Hats
- Various Gift Boxes
- Xmas balls
- Sinterklaas String Decorations
- Festive Lights String
- Big Snowflake
- Big Icicle
- Big Neon Xmas Tree Gate Thing
- Big Snowman
- Half-Length Road Piece
New Dynamic Blocks:
- Various Gift Boxes
- Santa Sleigh
- Snowman
- Bowling Pin (it's not very festive specifically but yolo)
Merry Zeepkisting & Happy Holidays!!
Changed files in this update