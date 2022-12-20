12/20 Spiritual Wonderland Version Update Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 10176172 · Last edited 20 December 2022 – 01:59:09 UTC by Wendy

Dear agent,

It is estimated that the version of the mirror system will be updated at 10:30 (UTC/GMT:+8:00) on 12/20, which is expected to take 100 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to go offline. Please go offline in advance to avoid losses! We will inform you after the server is opened. Please forgive us for the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!

Compensation will be issued for this update: Holy Coin x10000

Function adjustment

In the setting panel, the settings related to dlss are closed

Balance Adjustment

Slightly increased the cooldown time of the rolling skill when using the master star skill of the Sounding Guard Qingyu

[Problem Repair]