12/20 Spiritual Wonderland Version Update Announcement

Dear agent,
It is estimated that the version of the mirror system will be updated at 10:30 (UTC/GMT:+8:00) on 12/20, which is expected to take 100 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to go offline. Please go offline in advance to avoid losses! We will inform you after the server is opened. Please forgive us for the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!
Compensation will be issued for this update: Holy Coin x10000
Function adjustment
- In the setting panel, the settings related to dlss are closed
Balance Adjustment
- Slightly increased the cooldown time of the rolling skill when using the master star skill of the Sounding Guard Qingyu
[Problem Repair]
Fixed the problem that the white Xuefu star equipped by the spirit scout accelerated the skill of the master star
Fixed the problem that the price of Holy Coin Treasure Box was displayed incorrectly in the exchange mall
Fixed the problem that the description text of the ability to detect Snow White was wrong
Fixed the problem that the skin of StarStar could be decomposed
Fixed the problem that Snow White, the psychic scout, could not use the master star in the training camp
Fixed the problem that Snow White cannot use the master star in werewolf kill mode
Fixed the problem that the sound effect of Snow White's attack was a female voice
Fixed the problem that sealed treasures can be drawn from the prop treasure box
Changed files in this update