CUBELANDER V1.1 UPDATE RELEASE

Hey guys, first of all, happy festive season for everyone, and Merry Christmas for everyone that celebrates Christmas!

But we know why you're here. For the update. We're very happy to show you our new update, Version 1.1 Beta of Cubelander. This update mainly serves to improve the Prestige Mode rewards, add a few new towers, and rework a few of the enemies in the game! For a full list of changelogs - click here!

Major additions

New Prestige Mode Rewards

Earn these 3 exclusive towers by beating entire worlds on Prestige Mode , a significantly harder difficulty that features tougher enemies, a RAGE bar, rampant inflation, and reworked bossfights!

by beating entire worlds on , a significantly harder difficulty that features tougher enemies, a bar, rampant inflation, and reworked bossfights! Take calculated risks as inflation drives up the cost of towers when money is spent quickly, and RAGE builds up when your defenders die or you take core damage! Master these new mechanics, and you'll be getting a few new additions in your arsenal in NO TIME!

builds up when your defenders die or you take core damage! Master these new mechanics, and you'll be getting a few new additions in your arsenal in The CUBE CORP is a new tower exclusive to Prestige Mode! Earn money and energy per second for each tower around it, and upgrade to increase the rate of money generation!

is a new tower exclusive to Earn for each tower around it, and upgrade to increase the rate of money generation! The HYDRA CANNON is a powerful crowd-controlling area-of-effect tower! Turn hordes of enemies into polygonal remains with its fast and powerful AOE attacks!

is a powerful crowd-controlling area-of-effect tower! Turn hordes of enemies into polygonal remains with its fast and powerful attacks! The FROZEN SHOT that fires ice-cold beams at unsuspecting foes. The new addition to the Cubic Arsenal weaponizes the chill of winter, freezing enemies solid in place! Afterwards, burn them with a Hot Shot for bonus damage!

Hotkeys and Balance Changes

Hotkeys now exist for switching between towers FAST. Use the numbered keys 1-6 on the keyboard to select a tower with the press of a key, rather than having to click on them, and this works for defenders as well! Use Z and X key to switch between building and defending when you are in a pinch!

Use the numbered keys 1-6 on the keyboard to select a tower with the press of a key, rather than having to click on them, and this Use Z and X key to switch between building and defending when you are in a pinch! Many enemy balancing changes! Some enemies have gotten improved AI's to make your life much worse, but we also toned down a lot of enemies that were too frustrating to deal with! Check them out all in game!

There's many more changes we haven't listed here, and it's best to check them out in-game!

Thank you for playing Cubelander in Early Access! If you need any help or have any feedback, feel free to post in the Steam Community and we will get back to you as soon as possible!

Have a safe holiday everyone!

- Hyperreal Games