New Construction Options

Hey folks! Lately I've been focusing on improving the 'homebuilding' experience in Outpost. Along those lines, a ton of new features have been brought onto the 'upcoming' branch on Steam.

Players can now build a 'dome' near any Outpost. This will server as a small living space for the player.

The game will now save itself on shutdown and load again when the game boots.

The game has been moved to third-person.

The interaction method with the inventory has been reworked. The player now uses the mouse instead of aiming at items.

The player can now replace any brushes they have picked up. Click on your brushes in the inventory panel.

The player can now modify a part of a dome they have built to create another door opening.

The renderer has been updated. Better model and terrain shading, and lights (eg the Egg light) affect all models rather than just terrain. Models are no longer extremely bright at night.

The inventory screen has been fixed so that it is no longer too bright at night time.

When the player completes the codex it will no longer become interactible and then disappear when interacted with. Instead it will automatically grant the resources immediately upon completion and then ignore the player from then on.

Fixed an occasional bug where the inventory screen would close on its own.

Fixed some bugs where the player could not pick up some resources sometimes.

A few other crash fixes.

I often talk about my development priorities on Discord, so that's a good place to keep abreast of developments. Click here to visit the Outpost Discord server. I'll also be summarizing my thoughts in a new post along with the January update.

Thanks for playing Outpost!