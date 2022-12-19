High Scores now persist from the first time game is played.

Shopkeeper Droid now has basic functions and opens shop when player walks in for the first time upon every return to space station.

Removed "Start Show" touch button from Player wrist display and installed Entertainment Screens in the Entertainment Area. For now there is only 1 band option. More coming soon.

Added first version of Display Bubbles to the shop. Object display position lasers still need work.

Added assorted props to Space Station.

Changed Space Station textures to a more suitable, spacey feel as opposed to colonial furniture because of all the wood. This is an early version of the final look and refined textures shall be added later on. New lightmaps coming in the next minor patch.