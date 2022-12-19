Christmas Content Patch

A big content patch is now available for The Pier Arcade, adding new games, improving the UI, and fixing a couple of minor bugs.

It’ll include:

New Tilt Maze arcade game

New Pinball arcade game

New Fishing mini-game to earn money

New pet bunny ticket exchange item

Three new achievements to unlock

Player coordinates saved on entering a game or trophy room from arcade interior, and reloaded on exiting games and trophy room

Christmas decorations and Santa money and ticket pay-out event added during December

‘E to interact’ UI improved to be more readable

When you have zero tickets it now shows '0'

New additions to the Credits

Typo in drink and food vending machines UI fixed