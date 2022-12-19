Christmas Content Patch

A big content patch is now available for The Pier Arcade, adding new games, improving the UI, and fixing a couple of minor bugs.
It’ll include:
New Tilt Maze arcade game
New Pinball arcade game
New Fishing mini-game to earn money
New pet bunny ticket exchange item
Three new achievements to unlock
Player coordinates saved on entering a game or trophy room from arcade interior, and reloaded on exiting games and trophy room
Christmas decorations and Santa money and ticket pay-out event added during December
‘E to interact’ UI improved to be more readable
When you have zero tickets it now shows '0'
New additions to the Credits
Typo in drink and food vending machines UI fixed
Changed files in this update