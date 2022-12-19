Patch 1.0.08+09

Hello there!
Another patch coming in hot off the grill with a bunch of fixes and minor changes to help with your games :)
I did a major change with the way braves gather resources when constructing, so let me know if you notice any unexpected side effects!
Please know I read all your feedback and take it to heart, so hopefully you see something you recommended in one of these patches!
If you're not already, feel free to join the Discord and share your villages with the community!
Again, Please review Kainga if you like the game! It's really impactful.
Until next time
-Kainga Dev
Here's the change-log:
Patch 1.0.08 + 1.0.09
Changes:
- AI will no longer seek resources when someone else already is
- Groups of units move to multiple nearby locations instead of the same spot
- You can now attack completed enemy banners
- Extended the reach of horizontal climbing poles
- Removed the Monuments challenge from Greenleaf
- You can now build the Bamboo Telescope from much further away from your target
- The trader can be used again 30 seconds after a successful trade
- You can now build stairs on stilts
Fixes:
- Barracks will now spawn units properly even when placed in cliffsides
- Covered fishery tower no longer disappears when rained on
- Tasks on water can be assigned by the campfire
- Fixed a bug where a corrupted save file corrupted the backup save file
- Crustaceans will no longer leave resources floating when burrowing off screen
- Unit’s won’t speak too much when quickly clicking
- You can no longer place farms over the campfire
- Mouse cursor will not carry selection back into the Skyloft
- Dyepots and relics are properly attached to the ground
- Fixed an issue where units would get stuck at the top of stairs
- Fixed the cooking pot’s looping sound
- Healing coffer will not run forever when hosted twice
- Fixed a bug where a repaired house with an attachment would stop working
- Resources removed from dismantling will be correct
- Karma Spent is recorded properly in the Encyclopedia
- Egg harvester now counts as a food source for the starting tutorial
- Training ghosts will not make them normal again
- Fixed an issue with balloons changing teams
- Hopefully made stilts pathing a bit better
Take care and happy holidays!
