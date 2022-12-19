Patch 1.0.08+09

Hello there!

Another patch coming in hot off the grill with a bunch of fixes and minor changes to help with your games :)

I did a major change with the way braves gather resources when constructing, so let me know if you notice any unexpected side effects!

Please know I read all your feedback and take it to heart, so hopefully you see something you recommended in one of these patches!

If you're not already, feel free to join the Discord and share your villages with the community!

Again, Please review Kainga if you like the game! It's really impactful.

Until next time

-Kainga Dev

Here's the change-log:

Patch 1.0.08 + 1.0.09

Changes:

AI will no longer seek resources when someone else already is

Groups of units move to multiple nearby locations instead of the same spot

You can now attack completed enemy banners

Extended the reach of horizontal climbing poles

Removed the Monuments challenge from Greenleaf

You can now build the Bamboo Telescope from much further away from your target

The trader can be used again 30 seconds after a successful trade

You can now build stairs on stilts

Fixes:

Barracks will now spawn units properly even when placed in cliffsides

Covered fishery tower no longer disappears when rained on

Tasks on water can be assigned by the campfire

Fixed a bug where a corrupted save file corrupted the backup save file

Crustaceans will no longer leave resources floating when burrowing off screen

Unit’s won’t speak too much when quickly clicking

You can no longer place farms over the campfire

Mouse cursor will not carry selection back into the Skyloft

Dyepots and relics are properly attached to the ground

Fixed an issue where units would get stuck at the top of stairs

Fixed the cooking pot’s looping sound

Healing coffer will not run forever when hosted twice

Fixed a bug where a repaired house with an attachment would stop working

Resources removed from dismantling will be correct

Karma Spent is recorded properly in the Encyclopedia

Egg harvester now counts as a food source for the starting tutorial

Training ghosts will not make them normal again

Fixed an issue with balloons changing teams

Hopefully made stilts pathing a bit better

Take care and happy holidays!