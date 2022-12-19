Full Launch Geometric Sniper Z!!

Share · View all patches · Build 10175838 · Last edited 19 December 2022 – 19:26:08 UTC by Wendy

Geometric Sniper - Z Officially Arrived!!!

The time has come!!!

We'd like to thank the entire Steam community for their feedback and suggestions.

Thanks to you today we are able to launch our dear GSZ

Please continue to send us your suggestions and feedback, we count on your help to make this game a great success and even more fun.

We have several news for the Launch!!!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1683000/Geometric_Sniper__Z/

Check out some of them:

• New Weapon:

laser gun

• New accessories:

than 40 Accessories

• Conclusion of the Story

- 2 New missions:

Mission 14

Mission 15

• New Monsters:

• Improvements and Modifications:

10 New achievements;

5 mega-achievements (NEW);

Remake in survivor mode

Now it's an even more fun mode!

To facilitate communication beyond the forum here at Steam we have our OFFICIAL DISCORD, there you can share all your ideas and feedbacks about the game and you will know in advance all the news.

[url=https://www.instagram.com/yaw_studios/ [/url]

Be sure to follow us on the Steam Page, so you'll find out about new games and news from the studio.

We hope you have a lot of fun with the game, it was made with great care!!!

Tell us what you think!!!

And once again, thank you all so much!