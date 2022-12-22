Azure Striker Gunvolt has been updated to Ver.20221222.

Ver.20221222 （Updated 12/22/2022）

・The "Story Mode+" dialog box displayed during gameplay will now default to being semi-transparent after initializing new save data.

・The "Story Mode+" dialog box displayed during gameplay will now automatically become transparent when covering important information, such as the player character.

・Press the Back button during gameplay to toggle the transparency options of the "Story Mode+" dialog box.

The Back button can now be assigned in the settings menu, both on controllers and keyboard.