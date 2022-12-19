Small Patch v0.2.1 - Bugs Fixes & About Dynamic Combat Music

Dear Players,

We have fixed several bugs as below:

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug on Dynamic Combat Music logic.

Fixed some text in Equip Weapon pop up hint in Prologue Chapter.

Fixed a bug on scene when Alicia took a machete, save game and exit without finish the quest.

Fixed a bug, Boss HP UI didn't hide when open Game Menu (when fighting Boss).

Removed the "I" button referenced to open Inventory. So, opening Inventory must be done through Game Menu

Fixed a bug, selected Graphic Settings sometimes not display correctly.

Fixed a bug, Fast Travel didn't reset monster spawn points properly.

About Dynamic Combat Music:

When you hear the Combat Music plays, it means that you have been seen and chased by enemies and you are in Combat State. And when in Combat State, you can't Save Game, can't use Fast Travel, and can't access Loadout & Inventory.

The update patch should be run automatically before you start the game.

Thank you so much for your support.

Best Regards,

-- Kruntazie Games --