"Insomnia" 1.0.1 Update - Added Achievement Support

Share · View all patches · Build 10175614 · Last edited 19 December 2022 – 10:39:23 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

Thanks for your love and recognition of the game "Insomnia" ːsteamhappyː

The 1.01 Update has been released, and the details are as follows:

Added Achievement Support

We have added achievements support to the game.

You can click here to view the achievements of the game.

Players who have played the game before will automatically unlock act-related achievements (excluding Act 8), and other achievements need to be played again to unlock.

Optimized the display of some interfaces.

At the same time, we have fixed some problems that have been reported so far. The details are as follows:

Bug fixes

When clicking on the cabinet in Act 4, you can click on the handle of the subway to switch before the ball rolls out so that the abnormal animation display bug.

Fixed a bug where a drop of water was displayed on the fish tank in Act 6.

Gentle Reminder

In Act 8, everyone's paintings will be saved to the local directory of the game. The specific path is:

Installation path \Theater In The Head_Data\Paintings

You can go directly to the installation path by right-clicking the game in the Steam library -> Manage -> Browse Local Files.

Go check it out ːsteamhappyː

Promotion reminder

Valve has helped us extend the -20% off discount until the end of the Winter Sale, and "A Perfect Day" will also be discounted during the Winter Sale.

If you haven't bought these games/or only have one of them, this is a good time to get the game during Winter Saleːsteamhappyː

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/29165/

Let’s embrace Insomnia and say good night to ourselves!

Perfect Day Studio