Major Game Update: Early Access Build 1.01a

Hello Everyone!

Today we are excited to provide you with a bit of good news! We have worked hard in the past week to finalize, implement, test and update some important language localizations for the game: Simplified/Traditional Chinese and Brazilian Portuguese.

Patch Notes for ver. Early Access Build 1.01a: What does this version contain?

The knights in the Haunted Mansion has had their resistances lowered, and are now vulnerable against all elemental attacks.

Fixed the lack of prompt for receiving the Guardian Robe.

Fixed damage popup not appearing for certain bosses.

Fixed not granting the Master of Some achievement. It will now be granted by going in and exiting the shop once the condition has been fulfilled.

Fixed several softlocking issues.

Fixed an issue with max potion not updating properly with the Regalia outfit.

Fixed an issue with the game crashing after going left from the Livra Caverns B save point.

Updated Tatsuko's seafood parade with new fishes, each with different damage value and effects.

Tatsuko's Element Burst has been implemented.

Changed the trail effects for the attacks of Tengu and Ice Fairy.

Localization for Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Brazilian Portuguese has now been added to the game.

Updated the graphics for Gastova's Festive Witch costume.

Next Steps

Our next goal is to continue developing the endgame contents of the game. We have most of it figured out. For now, the game stops after beating Aldebaran, but we have a new major content update coming up somewhere between mid to late January, so please, look forward to that one.

That wraps up our update today. Make sure to let us know via the Discussions what you think, we'll be happy to respond whatever questions you guys have!

Stay safe everyone!