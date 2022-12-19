Golfing In Aether Update Released [1.3.3]

This update focuses on some tidy ups and improvements to the ES3.1 low end graphics mode. Notably I’ve fixed some lighting problems with the new Winter expansion and added in support for bloom.

Bloom is now enabled by default, but of course you can disable the feature if you wish by the added graphics setting for it. The performance cost for enabling is minor I found during testing and does help with the visuals a bit.

Other than ES3.1 stuff there are various bug-fixes to issues found or reported which you can see in the full notes below. While I won't be doing any feature updates over the holidays, do please let me know if you encounter any issues at all as these can promptly be fixed :)

Patch Notes

Environment

Fixed some lighting with the Winter expansion in ES3.1.

Added bloom to ES3.1 mode. It can be disabled in settings if you wish.

Fixed some fences and windmill supports lacking snow in winter theme.

Fixed a rock clipping through a wall on ‘all tee’d up’.

Fixed some windmills not rotating on LOD islands.

Fixed an issue where if in ES3.1 mode you created a winter session, returned to main menu immediately and then begun a practice session set to winter the lighting would appear incorrect.

Fixed some redundant calls to set the lighting, it is now more centralised for error prevention.

Added material based ambient occlusion to walls. This will be most prominent when in ES3.1 mode. It will help a bit with shaded faces by giving more visible depth, normally in ES3.1 these appear a little flat due to the lack of SSAO in forward rendering.

Fixed a flag not correctly aligned with a pole in rail crossing as well as preventing it occurring in other levels.

Interface

Fixed some padding in the graphics settings menu.

Added option to toggle bloom in ES3.1 mode.

