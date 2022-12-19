Patch Notes (Dec. 19th):

Hello everyone! New mode is playable now! And of course plenty of changes and fixes.

Primitive Uncharted Realms

The Primitive Uncharted Realms has 11 level(from 0 to 10), which shows Hazard in game. Except the last Hazard, you will meet a Boss on round 15, the last Hazard's Boss is random every time. You can inspect the next Level after completed this one. Moreover, you wil also get Rule Fragments which can add different bonuses. The art assets haven't been completed and will be added and optimised.

Balancing and Optimisation

Water Spirit- Spring (Five elements Alliance, Virtuoso Phase) : Gain 1 Force of Water for every 4→5 Injured in next 1 attack.

Earth Spirit- Dust (Five elements Alliance, Virtuoso Phase) : Add 1 DEF for every 3→4 Max HP difference between you and opponent, and add the same amount of DEF in your next turn.

Fire Spirit- Blazing Prairie (Five elements Alliance, Incarnation Phase) : ATK 7/8/9 3→ATK 6/8/10 3

Octgates Lock Formation (Formation Master, Immortality Phase) : Deal 10→12 DMG

Nine Evil Ruptsprite (Musician, Immortality Phase): Both player lose 3/4/5→3/5/7

Adjustment of settlement mechanism in case of large MMR difference

When a high MMR player is matched with a low MMR player because of long matchmaking times: the higher ones will receive at least 1 point for getting the top 4 and the penalty mechanism for extra points deducted for getting the bottom 4 is removed. The extra points for the top 4 and less points for the bottom 4 remains.

The BGM Night Sky Streaming Fire in beta test returns. BGM selection and random selection features will be added in the future.

↑↑↑↑↑↑↑↑↑↑It's not written by Leaf Song↑↑↑↑↑↑↑↑↑↑↑

Our game will continue to update,Because it has many problems

Don't worry,Acknowledge shortcomings,Somes like my English,

Leaf Song