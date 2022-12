Share · View all patches · Build 10175192 · Last edited 20 December 2022 – 03:06:28 UTC by Wendy

We are happy to announce that Richman 11 has its new update! This time, we bring 2 brand new lords for everyone, come to meet “Bear” and “Yuan”.

For more details please check below:

1.Add Classic Map “Snatch Properties” type options when creating play.

“Snatch Properties” maps (Sleepless Town, Mechanic Maze, Angel Island, Mountain City), have initial buildings on properties.

2.Add 2 new lords “Bear” and “ Yuan”.

3.Bugfixes.