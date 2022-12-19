 Skip to content

CaseCracker update for 19 December 2022

CaseCracker's Full Version Released!

Build 10175159 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Dear all great detectives!

The full version of CaseCracker is already released! There is a 20% off discount, only $7.92 after the deal! The full version is fully support English and throw players into a seemingly peaceful, but dangerous game world.

Since CaseCracker’s EA was released, we've felt the enthusiasm and love for the game, for which we are very grateful! We have also taken many players' suggestions and optimized the game step by step to the full version.

The English version has a combination of puzzle ideas with English culture. Don't miss it if you like word-puzzle games!

If you have more questions, join the CaseCracker Discord group now! We'll do our best to help you! :)

