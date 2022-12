Share · View all patches · Build 10175101 · Last edited 22 December 2022 – 09:06:07 UTC by Wendy

Ver.20221222 (Updated 12/22/2022)

・The "Story Mode+" dialog box displayed during gameplay will now default to being semi-transparent after initializing new save data.

・The "Story Mode+" dialog box displayed during gameplay will now automatically become transparent when covering important information, such as the player character.