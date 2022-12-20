Freeplay Update

v0.7.1 - 20 Dec 2022

Allows further customisation of minigames if you're looking to really tweak the experience to your preferences!

Patch Commentary: With the previous Story update and this one we've reached a big milestone for Shuffle, woo! These updates came together faster than I thought they would due to some prior foundational work, and it's a stones throw away from being what I would consider "functionally complete". Next update is the biggest yet with Act 3, although it will be some time before that comes to fruition :) There's never been a better time to Shuffle it up in preparation!

[New] Freeplay Configure

Almost all scenarios have full support for all their variables to be configured. Any hidden settings will change with difficulty so it should be possible to do a wide variety of combos.

[Potentially Fixed] Some Star-shaped lights would become Box-shaped in some cases.