Year End Update

Hello Explorers!
Since the Story Update we've added, tweaked and improved a ton of stuff around this new mode, including a full ending cinematic, extensive logic to allow for accomplishing mission in any order you wish, and hammering out the issues found by our community.
In addition to all this is the new AI refactoring that brings back many creatures with new animations, physics, and behaviors. See our previous Experimental Build post for more details.
Aside from that, we are pushing up all the goodies the Experimental Build has received up to the Main Branch, and we hope you enjoy!
Change List
Added - Crab Monster movement, attack and death animations
Added - Gnat movement, attack and death animations
Added - Arachnoid movement, attack and death animations
Added - Elida movement, attack and death animations
Added - Ending Cinematic
Added - Special items needed to complete missions
Added - Ability for Cryptex to unlock buildables in Crafting Tables
Added - Printer Cryptex
Added - Zirconium to Proteus 2 map
Added - Ability to build inside Phoenix Team structures
Added - New internal save system to allow completing missions out of order
Added - Early game mission objects around all spawning points for all modes
Added - Ability to designate power sources when using two Power Distributors
Added - Space Debris in space with physics
Added - Set dressing around lost Spaceship
Added - Sound and FX for Spaceship Ramp
Added - Animation and sound for Sat Dish mission complete
Added - Sound and FX for charting course in Space Station
Added - System computer announcing Mission Complete in non Story Modes
Added - System Computer now explains Recycling in the Create Leather Mission
Fixed - Comms Relay missions
Fixed - Water reclaimer giving XP
Fixed - Pink object inside Rover
Fixed - Small rock collision issue found above Alpha Mine Entrance
Fixed - Key Binding menu overlap
Fixed - Key bindings do not save when restarting the game
Fixed - Button overlays on top nav bar in game menu
Fixed - Zoom in/out in the map screen is backwards from expected
Fixed - Salvaging a hose with the "low tech" option reward
Fixed - Buggie for a satellite dish recipe
Fixed - Furnace Precipitation Upgrade
Fixed - Extracting liquid only working in 3rd Person
Fixed - Interact with pickaxe in first person
Fixed - Small Solar panels not giving power
Fixed - Biodome and Hallway now properly unlock in the Mission structure
Fixed - Story based repairable objects will no longer dismantle
Fixed - Much improved ragdoll effects when killing any creature
Fixed - Wall and Fence system sequentially building
Fixed - Engine sound on Hovercraft
Fixed - Redicle tool progress meter sometime displaying while in a weapon mode
Fixed - Melee weapons no longer use durability when fighting or skinning creatures
Fixed - Large Satellite Dish will now be properly interactive to complete the story
Fixed - Phoenix Base structures will now be the correct type for various gameplay design
Fixed - Certain Large Interior Crates will now give the proper objects needed to complete the story
Fixed - Autocorrecting any needed Cryptex based on your save data is now automatically applied
Fixed - Rover will now give proper Cryptex upon repair
Fixed - Lost OMPAs will now give proper clues to further enhance the story
Changed - Arachnoid has been migrated to physically based AI system
Changed - Gnat has been migrated to physically based AI system
Changed - Crab Monster has been migrated to physically based AI system
Changed - Parasyte has been migrated to physically based AI system
Changed - Elida has been migrated to physically based AI system
Changed - Removed outdated Ingots from build recipes
Changed - Console Commands have been re-added
Changed - Gathering creature hide has now been merged with the Create Leather Mission
Changed - Creative console command now is only accessible in Creative Mode and Private Universe
This marks are final update for the year! Have a safe and wonderful winter, and we'll see y'all next year!!!
In the meantime be sure to join our Official Discord Server .
-Brian
_Cooper:
Dr. Mann there's a 50/50 chance your gonna kill yourself.
Dr. Mann:
Those are the best odds I've had in years._
Changed files in this update