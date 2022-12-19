Year End Update

Hello Explorers!

Since the Story Update we've added, tweaked and improved a ton of stuff around this new mode, including a full ending cinematic, extensive logic to allow for accomplishing mission in any order you wish, and hammering out the issues found by our community.

In addition to all this is the new AI refactoring that brings back many creatures with new animations, physics, and behaviors. See our previous Experimental Build post for more details.

Aside from that, we are pushing up all the goodies the Experimental Build has received up to the Main Branch, and we hope you enjoy!

Change List

Added - Crab Monster movement, attack and death animations

Added - Gnat movement, attack and death animations

Added - Arachnoid movement, attack and death animations

Added - Elida movement, attack and death animations

Added - Ending Cinematic

Added - Special items needed to complete missions

Added - Ability for Cryptex to unlock buildables in Crafting Tables

Added - Printer Cryptex

Added - Zirconium to Proteus 2 map

Added - Ability to build inside Phoenix Team structures

Added - New internal save system to allow completing missions out of order

Added - Early game mission objects around all spawning points for all modes

Added - Ability to designate power sources when using two Power Distributors

Added - Space Debris in space with physics

Added - Set dressing around lost Spaceship

Added - Sound and FX for Spaceship Ramp

Added - Animation and sound for Sat Dish mission complete

Added - Sound and FX for charting course in Space Station

Added - System computer announcing Mission Complete in non Story Modes

Added - System Computer now explains Recycling in the Create Leather Mission

Fixed - Comms Relay missions

Fixed - Water reclaimer giving XP

Fixed - Pink object inside Rover

Fixed - Small rock collision issue found above Alpha Mine Entrance

Fixed - Key Binding menu overlap

Fixed - Key bindings do not save when restarting the game

Fixed - Button overlays on top nav bar in game menu

Fixed - Zoom in/out in the map screen is backwards from expected

Fixed - Salvaging a hose with the "low tech" option reward

Fixed - Buggie for a satellite dish recipe

Fixed - Furnace Precipitation Upgrade

Fixed - Extracting liquid only working in 3rd Person

Fixed - Interact with pickaxe in first person

Fixed - Small Solar panels not giving power

Fixed - Biodome and Hallway now properly unlock in the Mission structure

Fixed - Story based repairable objects will no longer dismantle

Fixed - Much improved ragdoll effects when killing any creature

Fixed - Wall and Fence system sequentially building

Fixed - Engine sound on Hovercraft

Fixed - Redicle tool progress meter sometime displaying while in a weapon mode

Fixed - Melee weapons no longer use durability when fighting or skinning creatures

Fixed - Large Satellite Dish will now be properly interactive to complete the story

Fixed - Phoenix Base structures will now be the correct type for various gameplay design

Fixed - Certain Large Interior Crates will now give the proper objects needed to complete the story

Fixed - Autocorrecting any needed Cryptex based on your save data is now automatically applied

Fixed - Rover will now give proper Cryptex upon repair

Fixed - Lost OMPAs will now give proper clues to further enhance the story

Changed - Arachnoid has been migrated to physically based AI system

Changed - Gnat has been migrated to physically based AI system

Changed - Crab Monster has been migrated to physically based AI system

Changed - Parasyte has been migrated to physically based AI system

Changed - Elida has been migrated to physically based AI system

Changed - Removed outdated Ingots from build recipes

Changed - Console Commands have been re-added

Changed - Gathering creature hide has now been merged with the Create Leather Mission

Changed - Creative console command now is only accessible in Creative Mode and Private Universe

This marks are final update for the year! Have a safe and wonderful winter, and we'll see y'all next year!!!

In the meantime be sure to join our Official Discord Server .

-Brian

