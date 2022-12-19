Version 0.25

Changes

Interim update before we move over to Unreal Engine 5.1. Big changes include the new and improved health bars, fixes for some nasty bugs, and visual improvements to towns and other objects in the world.

New Healthbars

The New, Sleek Health Bars In Action

The biggest change you'll notice in this update is our new and improved health bars. We've updated this UI with new art and effects to make hitting enemies (and getting hit) feel a lot more responsive.

In addition to the improved visuals, under the hood we've optimized the code behind health bars to be a lot more efficient. This has fixed a variety of bugs, and is a small part of our efforts to improve performance.

Visual Improvements



Changed Barracks, Better Foundation Blending with the Terrain

We've taken the time to make some of our commoner structures more consistent, we've added in a few new props, and we've updated some older assets (like the palisade) to be a bit closer to our standard for visuals.

Balance Changes

We've changed the way health regen works. Beforehand, units would regenerate a VERY small amount (6 health per minute) over time constantly. Units will now regenerate something closer to 1 health a second, but only 30 seconds after combat has stopped will they regenerate.

We've made the Overlord boss have significantly less Agility, causing him to attack slower especially when he has more powerful armor sets like the Slayer Armor.

Blocking has been improved! The block rating on a shield/weapon is now twice as effective, however the recoil rate of weapons hitting a blocking unit remains the same. Basically, units will absorb twice the amount of damage with shields as before.

Bug Fixes



The New Palisade

-You can no longer heal your hero by leveling up strength or equipping items with strength on them

-You will no longer lock on to enemies that attack you when in third person, unless you use the middle mouse button

-Health bars will now properly clear when switching camera mode

-Fixed a bug where when playing as client, your target wouldn't clear after it dies