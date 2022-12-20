The Redux update

Hi everyone,

Let's get right into it. Today, we have a new content update and here's the trailer for it! https://youtu.be/jQXVX1fwxFo

The big new feature of the update is the Redux game mode. This game mode is a third of the length of the original game and progression is also much faster. The original game is so long that it requires a big commitment to play through it again, but with the Redux mode, that's something you can do in a couple of sittings, or...

In a single one! We've also added an in-game speedrun timer that captures your best times for every level and challenges you to finish the game as fast as possible. Beta testers have already managed to get times below an hour and a half! I love speedrunning the game and I hope it catches on!

To activate all these game modes, we've added a new "Mods" menu where you can toggle on and off "mods" that will affect your game. These are NOT user mods, but when we do offer modding tools, this is the menu where you'll be able to activate user mods.

We've added two other small mods in order to allow you to skip tutorials and disable the topaz upgrades in order to give speedruns an even playing field.

This isn't all the update contains. We've updated the game to the latest version of Unreal. This was a massive undertaking and we needed to change many of the game systems. The good thing is that this should have fixed all the crashes the game had.

The last big change is that we've added many new death animations. Now you can actually chop the head off of an enemy and see it bounce around. You can also see an enemy's feet left over after an explosion. There are many more, so here's a trailer to show all the ways you can kill an enemy in the game: https://twitter.com/NightmareReape4/status/1586372292417757184

Here's a list of everything else the update contains:

- Added map to jade cargo.

- Added chance to spawn doctor in end rooms.

Added ability to skip upgrade message in gold tree.

Added page number to save slot manager.

Changed the way a lot of objects break when destroyed by spawning pixelated fragments.

Changed savegame backup system to store 10 backups and detect corruption better.

Changed jade item icon colors to make them look more different.

- Changed explosive barrels to always do same damage to player even with jade upgrades or NG+.

Changed random event chime to not be affected by time dilation.

- Changed explosion shake to be a quarter of the strength.

Fixed issue where plasma rifle could have wrong modifiers on alternate fire.

Fixed issue where last boss level of gold minigame didn't have boss music.

Fixed issue where friendlies would show up as enemies on the arena minimap.

Fixed issue where consecrated whip would damage player with full splash protection.

Fixed issue where some bullets would create white line artefacts in player's face.

Fixed issue where rhythm game would show green arrow if player failed to go right.

Fixed issue where having too much gold would turn it negative.

Fixed issue where reduced explosion shake upgrades would be less effective.

Fixed issue where explosive ammo on multiple projectile weapons would cause too much shake.

Fixed issue where destructible table was wrongly used in Gibbs medical center.

Fixed issue where destroying tank could softlock player in Fields of death.

Fixed issue where stalagmite would float in air in Hollow stone.

Fixed issue where enemies could spawn outside of room in Crushing depths.

Fixed issue where blood waterfall was missing in a Blood and brimstone room.

Fixed issue where treasure was missing from a Murky docks secret room.

Fixed issue where obsidian rock would spawn wrong rock on destruction.

Fixed issue where particles on required dynamite wall would appear after destruction.

We've also been hard at work on the console versions of the game and this is what I'll be working on from now on. I'll be able to resume content updates once the console versions are out. I don't have dates yet and a lot of it is out of my hands, but several people are working on this right now.

There's also been a lot of things brewing in my personal life(good things). I'm not ready to talk about it yet, but these are going to be a lot of work too.

That's about it! See you next update!

Jarek the gaming dragon has given us the FPS of the year award! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gZFw4lZWUTc

The Best Linux games podcast has given us the GOTY award! https://soundcloud.com/fingersflynn/blgp-ep-425-blgp-goty-awards-2022?utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing

Watch Mojo put us at #6 in their Best games of 2022 awards! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xYzGtuIYnZU

Kotaku actually put us in a list of the best shooters of 2022. https://kotaku.com/best-shooters-2022-pc-destiny-warzone-fortnite-apex-1849853877

