The Void Rains Upon Her Heart update for 19 December 2022

v7.17a

Build 10174199

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v7.17a - December 18th, 2022
-Added a new border to a monster's preferred gifts during all trade events
-Plant Glyph is now considered a Toxic gift when trading
-Bug Fix: The up arrow prompt would appear over some monsters with no remaining dreams in regular Story Mode
-Bug Fix: Shiny Snowball's bouncing eggs would sometimes get caught under the floor liquid

