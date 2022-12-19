v7.17a - December 18th, 2022
-Added a new border to a monster's preferred gifts during all trade events
-Plant Glyph is now considered a Toxic gift when trading
-Bug Fix: The up arrow prompt would appear over some monsters with no remaining dreams in regular Story Mode
-Bug Fix: Shiny Snowball's bouncing eggs would sometimes get caught under the floor liquid
The Void Rains Upon Her Heart update for 19 December 2022
v7.17a
v7.17a - December 18th, 2022
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update