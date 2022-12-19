Hotfix for Recentering on Vive/Index

Hey Pilots!

We've had some reports of recentering not working for some users, so we've just pushed up a hotfix that should (hopefully) fix it. We presently don't have access to an Index/Vive to test the solution, so please let us know if you're still having issues.

There is a new "out of bounds" detector, that will detect when you've strayed too far for the cockpit, and pop up a message prompting you telling you how to fix the view.

We may be a little unresponsive over the holiday break, but be aware we are listening, and will be back on in full force in the new year.

Remember you can always join our discord to chat with us directly!