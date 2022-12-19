Togges Update 2

Share · View all patches · Build 10174163 · Last edited 19 December 2022 – 03:26:09 UTC by Wendy

Greetings to everyone!

We are working really hard to fix all the issues before christmas!

It's sad to hear that some of you are having trouble with some elements, and causing frustration.

We have some major improvements based on the feedback so far!

Here the list of fixes:

Overall QoL improvements

Improved confusion in some elements

Ghost problem

Race problem with collected fruit

Collected Seeds transform into a Togge after resetting the level

Improved Save System - Now save environmental changes

Void Count problem

Problem preventing fruit from spawning in the Mini Levels

Fruit Hint fix

Completely removed Invisible Seed Area

Camera improvements

Minor sound problems

Minor improvements in text sizes on some HUDs

Power Ups now save, and the level starts with them (If collected for the 1st time)

Possibility to swap power up ingame (Action Key)

All Letter achievement problem

Gazillion Achievement required amount (100k)

Decrease the cost for the Stomp and the Bell

Fix eletrified metal problem

Revamped the slice of cake puzzle

Overall Minor bugs os small things

Phew, that's a lot of stuff!

Thanks, and have a phenomenal end of the year! ːsteamhappyː