Togges Update 2

Greetings to everyone!
We are working really hard to fix all the issues before christmas!
It's sad to hear that some of you are having trouble with some elements, and causing frustration.
We have some major improvements based on the feedback so far!
Here the list of fixes:
- Overall QoL improvements
- Improved confusion in some elements
- Ghost problem
- Race problem with collected fruit
- Collected Seeds transform into a Togge after resetting the level
- Improved Save System - Now save environmental changes
- Void Count problem
- Problem preventing fruit from spawning in the Mini Levels
- Fruit Hint fix
- Completely removed Invisible Seed Area
- Camera improvements
- Minor sound problems
- Minor improvements in text sizes on some HUDs
- Power Ups now save, and the level starts with them (If collected for the 1st time)
- Possibility to swap power up ingame (Action Key)
- All Letter achievement problem
- Gazillion Achievement required amount (100k)
- Decrease the cost for the Stomp and the Bell
- Fix eletrified metal problem
- Revamped the slice of cake puzzle
- Overall Minor bugs os small things
Phew, that's a lot of stuff!
Thanks, and have a phenomenal end of the year! ːsteamhappyː
Changed files in this update