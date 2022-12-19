Hold Your Own 10.1.1 HOLIDAY SPECIAL

v10.1.1 Holiday Special Modular Fireplace and Chimney Set

I'm pleased to bring you a custom made, three piece modular fireplace and chimney set. As always, please back up your save files.





Fireplace and Chimney

Three modular parts are rendered in stone, cement, and wood beam.

All three are crafted in the Cement Mixer. Max stack size is 5.



Fireplace Wall - 30 stone, 4 cement, 8 Iron Ingot, and 10 wood planks

Chimney Wall - 20 stone, 4 cement, 20 nails, and 20 wood planks

Chimney Top - 20 stone, 4 cement

The Fireplace Wall is a crafting station, currently with one recipe. It uses wood for fuel.

You may have multiple Fireplace Walls on floors above each other other, facing either direction.

Use Chimney Walls to get to the roof-line and the Chimney Top to extend above the roof.

You many have as many fireplaces and chimneys as you like, but keep in mind that the combined light and particle effects may impact performance if all in a local area.

The Chimney Top will emit smoke as long as one of of the Fireplaces below it is ON. The Chimney Top will detect fireplaces up to five floors below, you won't see chimney top smoke from fireplaces more than than five floors below the chimney.

Hot Cocoa

The first fireplace recipe is Hot Cocoa. It will only ever be found in the Fireplace crafting menu.



The recipe for Hot Cocoa is 10 milk and one Cocoa Beans, which yields 5 Hot Cocoa.

Hot Cocoa has a 200 minute perish time (same as the stews), so refrigerate what you don't immediately use!





Milk is looted or collected from cows in the Cow Barn.

Cocoa Beans may be purchased from the Trader if they have it in stock, or rarely, looted from Insurgents.

Cocoa Beans are expensive as the Insurgents cherish it and intercept most of the Cocoa Beans being smuggled through their checkpoints. The price from the Trader is currently 200 gold each and it is of moderate rarity. The fight for control of the cocoa trade may very well escalate one day...

Hot Cocoa is meant to be a high end, at home consumable. It is the only food that gives +1 to max Thirst, but it also temporarily gives -80 to Stamina with a 30 second regeneration delay. Enjoy it at your base with your fireplace when you don't need to sprint away from aggressive animals, or Insurgents furious with you having their cocoa beans, but enjoy the rewards of increased max Thirst when you're out exploring.

I'd love to hear suggestions for unique Fireplace food and drink recipes!

Changes

Changed Titanium Alloy stack size from 25 to 30 to match required crafting quantities of 10, now it will evenly use Titanium Alloy stacks. Note, items in inventory and storage 'remember' their previous stats. You can reset them by dropping them on the ground and picking them back up.

Changed Nail Mold stack size to match Screw Mold of 100. Drop on ground and pick up so stack takes on new size property.

Decreased crafting times on some raw materials like planks and pillars and some early game consumables. Also, with the release of more advanced building parts, reduced crafting times on the most basic building parts (curved pieces, stairs, railings, and half walls are not are not basic). This should reduce some of the waiting on early building.

Arrows: 10s to 5s.

Wood Planks: 10s to 5s Inventory, 4s to 3s Sawmill Bench.

Wooden Pillar: 5s to 3s Inventory, 3s to 2s Sawmill Bench.

Wooden Foundation and Foundation Stairs: 10s to 5s Inventory, 3s to 2s Sawmill Bench.

Grilled Meat: 15s to 10s Campfire, 12s to 6s Wood Stove.

Wooden Crate: 10s to 6s Inventory, 8s to 4s Sawmill Bench.

All wooden wall pieces (except curved): 30s to 20s Inventory, 20s to 12s Sawmill bench

Wooden ceiling (except curved): 30s to 20s Inventory, 20s to 12s Sawmill bench.

All wooden roof pieces (except curved): 30s to 20s Inventory, 20s to 12s Sawmill Bench.

Bug Fixes

Fixed Electric Stove sometimes not thinking it has power available due to having lost the Control Panel ID...maybe. If it continues to happen please let me know. It can be fixed by looking at your Control Panel for its ID, then setting the Control Panel's ID in the lower left corner of the Electric Stove.

Fixed stacking of TNT. Note, drop existing instances on ground and pick up to reset the TNT.

Fixed player made Raw Fish (from whole fish) not being able to be used in further recipes. Note, drop existing instances on ground and pick up to reset the Raw Fish.

-Fixed missing stairs in Coby's House, Betrayer's House (where Turbine schematics are located), and Resistance House.

Fixed Cement Door and Window Wall having cement show through beams.

Fixed new Bay Window not allowing placement of furniture and other items on it's floor. Note, you will need to pick up and replace the Bay Widow if you are experiencing the placement problem.



Known Bugs

Placing Cement Foundation Ramps from lowest to highest results in small joint errors. For now place them from highest to lowest.

Happy Holidays and Happy Gaming!