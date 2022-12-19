 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Graduated update for 19 December 2022

Graduated December 19 Update Log

Share · View all patches · Build 10174033 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Residents of Houhai Town! Here are the fixes for today's lunchtime.

  1. negotiation buffs to increase the upper limit round
  2. Character attribute value adjustment optimization, paving the way for the next skill optimization.
  3. Furniture interaction change
  4. lung capacity system changes, changed to a circle. Universal in running, fighting.
  5. Undersea oxygen shortage prompt
  6. Map add the icon of the building you build, fix the problem of opening the map in the building crash
  7. Increase multiple cards.
  8. Marketing system adjustment optimization.
  9. Negotiation in the character may speak.
  10. Optimize the game memory, and lag phenomenon.
  11. Adjust the experience of farming and add hoe tools.
  12. Increase the character dialogue.
  13. Main page UI layout optimization, reduce interference.

Welcome to actively give us feedback on bugs! We take every piece of your feedback very seriously.
Thank you for your support and feedback, we will continue to work hard to make more fixes and optimizations.

Changed files in this update

Graduated Content Depot 1070261
  • Loading history…
Graduated Test Depot 1070262
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link