Update v0.980 (test build)

- Added barbarian enemies
- Added elite skeletons enemies
- Added 1 more photo scene
Added more variety of spears
Bug Fix: spear power attack deals no damage
Bug Fix: if you open the furniture building next to an already placed one, before buying press F and relocate the already placed one on the ground, you place it for free
Bug Fix: different succubi need a different amount of exp to level up
Bug Fix: after receiving the achievement reward, it was not saved, and the reward disappeared after logging in again
Bug Fix: spawning underground at the Palace
Bug Fix: companion shoots a fireball at an enemy even if faces them with her back -- backward
Bug Fix: sometimes the customization window will stuck forever
Bug Fix: after loading the save and claiming the reward, once you reload save the Achievement system showed that you had claimed the reward, but you don't have those items in your inventory
Bug Fix: if you give a companion a bow, she does not shoot, but goes into close combat and just stands there
Bug Fix: minions level up, but their stats don't
Bug Fix: can't move the camera in free pose mode
To Opt Into the Test branch
- Launch the Steam Client.
- Go to the LIBRARY tab.
- Right-click on She Will Punish Them and select Properties.
- Then click the BETAS tab.
- Then select "test-Test Version" from the drop-down and close the window.
- Then update the game and you are ready to go.
You can opt-out at any time to get the default version of the game.
Changed depots in test branch