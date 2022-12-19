Voxella Delta-15

DELTA-15: 12/18/2022
-it's the winter season! npcs have new festive dialogue, emery has christmas trees for sale, and santa has come to the city!
-added an option to disable intensive lighting effects
-fixed bugs with the sky and glass garden
