Fixed Mars mission not being able to be completed.
Hopefully the Power will be shown now like it was before you saved and quit the game. It should be just a text error and not a power error.
Opening logo is now skippable by pressing left mouse button.
Round 2 with the inventory system appearing on places it should not is done.
Space Extra update for 19 December 2022
Fixes #2
