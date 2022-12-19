 Skip to content

Space Extra update for 19 December 2022

Fixes #2

Share · View all patches · Build 10173927 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed Mars mission not being able to be completed.
Hopefully the Power will be shown now like it was before you saved and quit the game. It should be just a text error and not a power error.
Opening logo is now skippable by pressing left mouse button.
Round 2 with the inventory system appearing on places it should not is done.

