1.1 Update!

Various general improvements, map changes (forest and survival), AI improvements, and more have been added in this update.
- New AR 142 assault rifle: Excellent for close combat, and with sufficient precision for use at medium distances.
- Added Explosive Barrels for Survival Map: Be careful if you get too close, you can die instantly, and at close range you will be thrown into the air. Use them against the hordes of enemies.
- AI can now have an Assault Rifle equipped.
- Forest map rain has been improved.
- The appearance of the C22 pistol was improved.
- Fixed some visual bugs when dying.
And some other fixes that focus on improving the quality of gaming experience.
