VRealistic Fight: Aim For The Chest update for 19 December 2022

1.1 Update!

1.1 Update for 19 December 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Various general improvements, map changes (forest and survival), AI improvements, and more have been added in this update.

  • New AR 142 assault rifle: Excellent for close combat, and with sufficient precision for use at medium distances.
  • Added Explosive Barrels for Survival Map: Be careful if you get too close, you can die instantly, and at close range you will be thrown into the air. Use them against the hordes of enemies.
  • AI can now have an Assault Rifle equipped.
  • Forest map rain has been improved.
  • The appearance of the C22 pistol was improved.
  • Fixed some visual bugs when dying.

And some other fixes that focus on improving the quality of gaming experience.

