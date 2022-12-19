 Skip to content

Yami RPG Editor update for 19 December 2022

12/19 Update

12/19 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Remove the limit on the number of simultaneous sound effects. (sounds are no longer lost)
Now you can refresh the game via F5 when running the game in debug mode.
Modify the behavior of "Set Element" -> "Skip Pointer Events". (now the element no longer blocks the pointer events of the elements below it)
Fix the bug of resource loading failure caused by case sensitive when deploying to Android and Linux web servers.
Fix the bug that may be stuck in the loading screen when deploying to some servers.

