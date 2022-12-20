Bravery & Greed l 1.02b Hotfix

Hey Adventurers! ⚔️

Thank you for all your feedback with our recent Spider Queen Update! We've identified a few small issues with Bravery And Greed and have made some fixes to the game- find them below! ✨

Patch Notes



Fixed Desydera the Spider Queen not always spawning properly when the Ice Caves were selected as the 2nd or 3rd level

Fixed an issue where the Amazon’s Aerial Up+Attack could result in unintended movement

Fixed the “Best Adventure Time” statistic being overwritten even if the new time wasn’t better than the record

That's all for now, Adventurers! Thank you for all the support you have shown Bravery & Greed throughout this year! Here’s to another year with a great journey! ❤️

