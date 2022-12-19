 Skip to content

Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 19 December 2022

Version 2.3.0: Mini Bosses and 19 NEW Achievements!

Version 2.3.0: Mini Bosses and 19 NEW Achievements!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added new Driller mini-boss - Large, fast, and dashes at the player. Splits into two mini drillers when killed

Added new Mini Driller mini-boss - Mini version of the driller

Added new Penta miniboss - Summons massive rotating laserbeams whenever the player gets close

Standard Octos, Carbon Octos, and Obsidian Octos have been converted into minibosses.

All octos are now much larger (One octo is roughly the size of 20-30 small white cubes)

All Octos now deal damage over time to the player when you hit them (it is VERY HIGH DOT so it acts like an instakill to lower hp characters, be careful)

All octos have SIGNIFICANTLY (4-5x) more health and give less special when damaged

All octos are now immune to status effects and move away from nearby enemies

All octos are now immune to knockback effects

Minibosses have a 10% chance of dropping amulet chests

OSIRIS' chance of dropping amulet chests has gone from 25% to 10%

Amulet chests now only appear if the amulet is at least the same rarity as your current amulet

Fixed a bug where amulet stats wouldn't scale precisely

Increased zap bullet speed and hitbox size
Changed zap visuals and added new sound effects
Hand and gravity special now trigger when the special button is pressed instead of primary

Added 19 new achievements

Nerfed laser cube laser damage
Increased blue goo ball health

Increased upgraded cube max move speed and added an outline to make them more visible

Haze particles are now deep blue

Decreased bomb cursor special amount

Increased all special charge costs by roughly 200%

Increased the amount of special charge that special packs give by 100%

Increased special terminal cooldown from 6 to 8

Increased survival guardian cube health from 6 to 18

Increased survival OSIRIS guardian cube health from 20 to 35 and shield recharge time from 1.5 to 1.0

Fixed a bug where terminal typing sfx wouldn't properly play on every new letter typed

