Version 2.3.0: Mini Bosses and 19 NEW Achievements!

Added new Driller mini-boss - Large, fast, and dashes at the player. Splits into two mini drillers when killed
Added new Mini Driller mini-boss - Mini version of the driller
Added new Penta miniboss - Summons massive rotating laserbeams whenever the player gets close
Standard Octos, Carbon Octos, and Obsidian Octos have been converted into minibosses.
All octos are now much larger (One octo is roughly the size of 20-30 small white cubes)
All Octos now deal damage over time to the player when you hit them (it is VERY HIGH DOT so it acts like an instakill to lower hp characters, be careful)
All octos have SIGNIFICANTLY (4-5x) more health and give less special when damaged
All octos are now immune to status effects and move away from nearby enemies
All octos are now immune to knockback effects
Minibosses have a 10% chance of dropping amulet chests
OSIRIS' chance of dropping amulet chests has gone from 25% to 10%
Amulet chests now only appear if the amulet is at least the same rarity as your current amulet
Fixed a bug where amulet stats wouldn't scale precisely
Increased zap bullet speed and hitbox size
Changed zap visuals and added new sound effects
Hand and gravity special now trigger when the special button is pressed instead of primary
Added 19 new achievements
Nerfed laser cube laser damage
Increased blue goo ball health
Increased upgraded cube max move speed and added an outline to make them more visible
Haze particles are now deep blue
Decreased bomb cursor special amount
