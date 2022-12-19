1.03 Update

Hello! A new difficulty skill is planned to arrive during these next weeks, how soon will depend on if the skill introduces some kind of new special gimmick. Major updates voted in the main screen will arrive eventually, would love one of them to be next Halloween since I missed last one on game's release and have that thorn on my side. Changelog:

Added russian localization, thanks to Artyom Shilko (aCupOfPee)

Added italian localization, thanks to Alessandro Del Casale (Gordon-Ale)

Reload isn't interrupted by enemies attacks now, with the exception of shotgun which recharges bullet by bullet. Feel free to report if you find any untested issues due to this new implementation.

Hovering over one room in map will now highlight it and show its name on the bottom left corner.

Introduced a new graphic variable in options to simulate reduced resolution. Deactivating antialiasing and setting reduced resolution to a value between 2 and 4 gives the game an old look you might like.

Introduced a new graphic variable in options to deactivate Antialiasing.

Chimney NPC will now reference that Gargoyle boss can be actually left as the last sub-boss.

Decreased slightly 'that door' damage and left a new medipatch close to it.

Slightly nerfed the Butcher’s and the Spectral Knight melee reach.

Melee weapons now have small animation variations.

Fixed an issue in which the Acid Spitter pain/flinch sound wouldn't play.