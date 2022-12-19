Carth alpha 1.7 Hotfix Patch

We are coming at ya with another Hot fix today. Thank you to everyone again for posting the bugs, and issues. Without you this would not be possible. Today's hot fix tackles a lot of issues that were reported. We are aiming foremost and fixing issues that are found, but also slowly rolling out more mechanics, features, and game play. Here is a list of some of the things fixed in version 1.7

~ Fixed the magics spells exploding on players

~ Hotbar issues in Multiplayer

~ If host quits or disconnect now clients will receive a pop up allowing to return to main menu

~ The merchant UI now opens correctly

~ Enviro Network synchronization

~ Makeshift shield buy sell price fixed

~ Male and Female sword Holders fixed

~ Character Creation Blurry Character fixed

~ Astrid Slider fixed

~ Male Bodybuilder slider fixed

~ Buildables, spawnables, trees, VFX should now work in multiplayer instead of locally

~ Healing Poultice not healing fixed in multiplayer

~ Removed all Hp Bars from enemies

~ Set all Merchant weapon and inventory stacks to 99

~ Added more to merchants selling

~ Ambience Sound Slider is fixed

~ Many more smaller adjustments