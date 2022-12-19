Crash fix and engine update

Hope you're doing well!

This game has not had an update for a long time, and I appreciate a streamer reaching out to kick me into gear with a crash fix. Here are the things that got updated:

Crash fixes have been solved if you start an AFK mode game but no one joins.

On Minesweeper 100, the lobby countdown won't start until someone joins a game. If you're a streamer and want to test before you go live, type !join into the chat.

This will be applied to AFK versions of all games shortly.

I've updated to the new subscription version of GameMaker Studio 2. There are some big differences under the hood, and all my updates seem to be working properly. I've been doing a ton of testing, but anything's possible. Shoot me an email if you see anything weird. Messages on Steam don't notify me at all and it's the worst.

One last announcement is that I'll be removing access to Bombertown in a future update. Try as hard as I might, the stream delay makes it impossible for the game to work as intended. It feels like Bomberman, but slowed down to a crawl. I'll leave a secret command in case you really want to see how bad it is, but I'd rather try to put in a new game, like a 100-player rock paper scissors tournament. We'll see if I can take the time to make that happen.

That's all for now! I appreciate all of you that have continued to give the game a try and provide feedback. These games continue to get better as more people play them on stream.

All the best!

-Jaime