Stress Test (Friday December 23rd)

Hello everyone!

A Stress Test will take place FRIDAY, December 23rd! You can find the necessary playtest info and times below. Don't forget to check out our Patreon!, which comes with some cool customization rewards, not to mention a key for early access! It is our only source of funding, and we thank all of our Patrons and players for supporting the development. We are planning to release in Q1/Q2 2023.

Dev Report:

There are some issues with backend implementation, the logs were collected.

There are some minor issues with quick matching, will work on getting them fixed.

There was some issues with scheduling servers for smaller game modes than 254 player servers.

The bugs on backend implementation will be worked and fixed.

This was the first playtest with launching 32vs32 & 64vs64 servers, there are adjustments to make, will be working on them.

Looking into ways to improve Frontline / Cashrun game modes.

Work on fixing game bugs.

Server Regions:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia

Australia

Supported Match Sizes:

127 v 127 (254 players)

64 v 64 (128 players)

32 v 32 (64 players)

Start/End Times:

5:30am - 11:30am (Pacific Standard Time)

6:30am - 12:30pm (Mountain Standard Time)

7:30am - 1:30pm (Central Standard Time)

8:30am - 2:30pm (Eastern Standard Time)

1:30pm - 7:30pm (Greenwich Mean Time)

9:30pm - 3:30am (China Standard Time)

10:30pm - 4:30am (Japan Standard Time)

11:30pm - 5:30am (Australian Eastern Standard Time)

FAQ:

I've never played before, how do I join?

Head to our store page, and click "Request Access", it should be granted instantly! A Steam account created before 2022 is necessary to connect for playtesting.

I already have playtest access, do I need to sign up again?

Nope, welcome back!

Some of your tests use a different build, do I need a code for this?

No, the main branch is fine!

Is streaming/recording allowed?

Sure! Just keep in mind this is still in-development.

Where do I report bugs, or other issues?

We would greatly appreciate it if you'd share with us over on our Discord, but if for whatever reason that is not possible, feel free to make use of our Steam Community!

Stay up-to-date and in touch with us on Discord and Twitter. If you're interested in watching live development, check out TheLiquidHorse on Twitch. If you'd like to further support the development of the game, check us out on Patreon!