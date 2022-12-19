Hello Demigods!

Update 0.20 VIGILANTE is here!

It should be live on Steam and Quest, just as soon as the upload is complete.

So much has been upgraded and changed, Enemy Difficulty Settings, the new Cave Base, User Interfaces, and the new Acrobatics mechanic! Almost every system has been improved for usability and performance. A huge thank you to all the players, those who gave feedback and bug reports in the Discord, and especially my Testing and Mod team!

Quick Change Log:

Added Basic Pistols (Unlimited Ammo, no reloading needed)

Added Acrobatics Mechanic

Added female vigilante and ability to switch between avatars.

New Superhero Base/Cave. Dev Test area moved to Training Grounds.

New shiny menus and interfaces, plus more options.

Difficulty Setting for Enemies.

Enemies can block and dodge sometimes.

Webs are cooler, and more performant.

Healing and Vision are gone.

Cars act better and don’t get lost as much.

Millennium City is now one solid level.

New Pedestrians and better ragdolls for them.

Performance improvements across the board.

New Changes

Cars can now be damaged (deformed) by lasers and projectile blasts.

You can flip sideways as well (Barrel Roll) by tilting your head towards the side you want to roll and then flicking the joystick quickly in that direction.

Upgraded strength levels for almost all powers.

Added a small shader effect to Millennium City grass & hills for the holidays!

Because there are so many changes, there are sure to be a few bugs here and there.

On top of that, a program I use decided to crash my entire system over the last few days, so I didn’t get to put the finishing touches on a handful of things. These are almost entirely just about visuals and small tweaks. I’ll be working on a hotfix ASAP and will have it out in the next few days!

The hotfix this week will include fixes for:

Any bug reports, especially those dealing with Enemies or the Acrobatics mechanic.

Female Avatar hand poses when grabbing weapons.

Millennium City and Fog Hills lighting and building colors.

Player Menu options.

Pedestrian glitches.