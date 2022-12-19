Red Algae Shallows!

Hello! In this major patch for Cambrian Dawn there are a few new things to go over:
- A NEW MAP TO EXPLORE!
- This new map, codename: "Redmap" is a vast location which (in the future) will host a variety of new species to discover.
- New AI Peytoia and new Wiwaxia variant.
- This update adds the first Dinocaridid AI to the game as well as a "festive" Wiwaxia.
- New Species!
Anomalocaris!
- A large, well-documented member of Dincaridida that is sure to be a fan favorite!
Download the patch today and have fun! Merry Christmas!
