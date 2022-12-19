 Skip to content

Cambrian Dawn update for 19 December 2022

Red Algae Shallows!

Cambrian Dawn update for 19 December 2022 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! In this major patch for Cambrian Dawn there are a few new things to go over:

  1. A NEW MAP TO EXPLORE!
  • This new map, codename: "Redmap" is a vast location which (in the future) will host a variety of new species to discover.
  1. New AI Peytoia and new Wiwaxia variant.
  • This update adds the first Dinocaridid AI to the game as well as a "festive" Wiwaxia.
  1. New Species!
    Anomalocaris!
  • A large, well-documented member of Dincaridida that is sure to be a fan favorite!

Download the patch today and have fun! Merry Christmas!

