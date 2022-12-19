Red Algae Shallows!

Share · View all patches · Build 10173589 · Last edited 19 December 2022 – 01:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Hello! In this major patch for Cambrian Dawn there are a few new things to go over:

A NEW MAP TO EXPLORE!

This new map, codename: "Redmap" is a vast location which (in the future) will host a variety of new species to discover.

New AI Peytoia and new Wiwaxia variant.

This update adds the first Dinocaridid AI to the game as well as a "festive" Wiwaxia.

New Species!

Anomalocaris!

A large, well-documented member of Dincaridida that is sure to be a fan favorite!



Download the patch today and have fun! Merry Christmas!