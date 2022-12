Share · View all patches · Build 10173553 · Last edited 19 December 2022 – 00:09:09 UTC by Wendy

CHANGES IN BETA 1.2 VERSION:

I modified the values that made the Camel jumps too often.

I fixed the bug that caused the crash at the end of the Payload battle.

As I said, I added 12 MISSIONS in the first group of missions.

In the coming days new missions will always be added;

Unfortunately, I found that developing a single mission takes longer than expected, but that won't stop us from having fun!

Have a nice day!