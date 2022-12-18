You can now control the cat with the left analogue joystick on the xbox style controller - the dogs movement will be inverted.
You can now control the dog with the right analogue joystick on the xbox style controller - the cats movement will be inverted.
Cat + Dog update for 18 December 2022
Joystick Controls added
