Cat + Dog update for 18 December 2022

Joystick Controls added

Cat + Dog update for 18 December 2022

Build 10173356

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now control the cat with the left analogue joystick on the xbox style controller - the dogs movement will be inverted.
You can now control the dog with the right analogue joystick on the xbox style controller - the cats movement will be inverted.

