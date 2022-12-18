Patch Notes 0.5.1.4

You can join Discord server here.

Shades of Rayna Update 0.5.1.4 (12/18/2022)

-Fixed the problem where it doesn't register shielded veteran kills on mayhem 1 objectives

-Fixed the problem where base stats of grand items don't apply for mage.

-Fixed the problem where base stats of Assassin's Knife items don't apply.

-Fixed the problem where it says "trial" even when you have the Assassin dlc. It was just a visual problem.

-Fixed the problem where shielded enemies create a damage aura effect when they don't apply the damage.