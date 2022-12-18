Lots of balance adjustments, 3 new tech

NEW CONTENT

-Added 3 new tech for Ablaze: "Hestia", "Tinder", and "Remnants".

"Remnants" will be the new starter tech for Ablaze, replacing "Contrashock".

ABOUT THIS PATCH

My intention with this patch is to nudge many details in a better direction. Hopefully this will improve strategic diversity, and possibly even make new strategies possible.

I've also decided to remove some cards that I thought were not interesting enough. Removed cards will still be in your deck if you picked them up on an older patch, but you can no longer find them in card rewards.

NEUTRAL

-Some of the less interesting/powerful Upgrades and Insertions have been buffed.

-"Escalation" has been nerfed from 4 to 3 ticks. This upgrade has probably been too powerful, given that it does not exhaust.

-'Trinity' energy cost reduced from 1 to 0. Additionally, the 'trinity' tech can now be activated multiple times if you somehow copy enough 'Trinity' cards.

ABLAZE

-No longer starts with the tech 'Contrashock'. This tech could sometimes be very detrimental when fighting certain enemies, so it was not right to have this as a starter. Instead, start with "Remnants", which gives the player 2 shields whenever they destroy a card. This should synergise nicely with the somewhat overlooked "Damageable card" concept.

-The self-burn of 'Macerate' is reduced from 20 to 12

-Removed 'Levin+'

-'Turret's and 'Large Turret's have slightly more health

-'Underhand' changed from 18 burning / 5 shield to 15 burning / 9 shield

RADIOACTIVE

-Removed 'Systematic Chaos'

-'Fat Decemator' reduced from 4 to 3 energy cost

-Changed 'Fast Reactor' from Uncommon to Rare.

-'Roots' now applies the effect at turn end, rather than turn start.

-'EMP' will now reduce Radioactivity by 2, instead of shieldpower by 1. Damage is changed from affecting all enemies, to affecting 2 random enemies.

STORM

-Various cards have been slightly buffed, in order to improve strategies that don't emphasise growing the Magnitude only.

-Propellar has been moved from common to uncommon.

-Removed 'Maintenance' because the effect seems redundant.

-Reworked 'Other Nature'

HUMAN

-Tether buffed from +2 to +4 per use

-Trash moon buffed from 20 to 22 damage

-Disregard changed from 3 to 2 energy

-Tekka changed from 2 energy 16 damage, to 1 energy 9 damage.

-Removed 'Hope' (the card, not the concept)

-Adaptive AI changed from +6 to +8 firepower. This card had previously been nerfed because it had extreme synergy with Mystery, but Mystery has itself been nerfed since then.

-Clear the way changed from +4 to +5 firepower

-Attacker mk2 nerfed from 9x2 to 8x2 damage.

-Various other minor buffs

BUGFIXES

-"Polish" should no longer require a target

-The encyclopaedia scrolling should no longer get stuck after going from the Tech page to the Cards page.

UI/UX

On a previous patch, I tried out the idea of hiding additional information until the player presses ctrl. This was meant to reduce the amount of clutter, but- I don't think it worked very well. This change has been reverted.