Latest updates v1.3.1 - 1.4.2 - Changes

I've been updating this for the last few weeks, Posting a catch-up on All the additions/changes that have gone in, any probs boys let me know.
TSWSM - v1.3.9
-
fix last line of cellars intro,
-
Rifle aims to slow,
-
Make snowman bigger WILDS,
-
Add posters to airbase,
-
Make gas thicker on gaslabs,
-
Add posters to cellars,
-
Mech is not fun to kill at all,
-
healthpacks need larger radius,
-
mod magnum should do crazy damage,
-
sniper rifle should have scope effect,
-
Added more droids to beach,
-
Removed obselete destroyobject code,
-
Add nets to beach,
-
Added doors to lottas father house,
-
Fix healthkits should be easier to grab,
-
Enemies should make footsteps,
-
Added new footstep code to all enemy prefabs,
-
Added sand and snow footprints,
-
Fixed muzzle flash,
-
Silencer should have no muzzle flash,
-
Silenced mgun should have no muzzle flash,
-
Made cursor have no shading,
-
Different guns cursors should reflect shoot radius,
-
Added sniper scope cursor,
-
Made silenced pistol just white dot,
-
Added unique cursor for shotgun/grenade thrower,
-
Made blood decals more cartoonish,
-
Added Shooting bodies needs more upwards force on blood,
-
removed droids from wilds,
-
Fixed retro army logo camera clear to color,
-
Add gadget symbol to wilds, have 7 say no way,
TSWSM - v1.4.0
-
Added record effect to game intro,
-
Added healthkits to medal cave on mountains,
-
Totally overhauled mouse/aim code,
TSWSM - v1.4.1
-
Added chef to whitehouse,
-
Added toilet man to beach,
-
Added sprite lifesavers to end of beach,
-
Added smithers clones/lackeys to labs,
-
Added more detailing to airbase,
-
Added breakable sinks to airbase,
-
Added fake flyers poster to all fake flyer rooms,
-
Added tunnels back to wilds train,
-
Added mountains to Background of train_roof level,
-
Fixed treespawner for train level outside,
-
Beach bar texture should say Vendi's,
-
Added vendis signs to shanty-town and xmas village,
-
Added christmas lights to xmas village made them flash,
-
Added a lot more distance buildings to xmas village,
-
Made ufo spin on mines,
-
Made x-files object blue,
-
Added black cat to shanty to signal secret,
-
Added wind swaying clothes to shanty,
-
Added plane circling shanty,
-
Added secret sign near ufo,
-
Added ufo to distance of xmas village,
TSWSM - v1.4.2
-
Fixed no flashing lights on xmas intro,
-
Tweaked speedboat controls,
-
Added hot air balloon to speedboat level,
-
Fixed cursor was broken on ship,
-
Added ropes to prisoners on game intro,
-
Removed all GUI missing layer errors,
Changed files in this update