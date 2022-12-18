Latest updates v1.3.1 - 1.4.2 - Changes

Share · View all patches · Build 10173114 · Last edited 18 December 2022 – 22:09:03 UTC by Wendy

I've been updating this for the last few weeks, Posting a catch-up on All the additions/changes that have gone in, any probs boys let me know.

TSWSM - v1.3.9

fix last line of cellars intro,

Rifle aims to slow,

Make snowman bigger WILDS,

Add posters to airbase,

Make gas thicker on gaslabs,

Add posters to cellars,

Mech is not fun to kill at all,

healthpacks need larger radius,

mod magnum should do crazy damage,

sniper rifle should have scope effect,

Added more droids to beach,

Removed obselete destroyobject code,

Add nets to beach,

Added doors to lottas father house,

Fix healthkits should be easier to grab,

Enemies should make footsteps,

Added new footstep code to all enemy prefabs,

Added sand and snow footprints,

Fixed muzzle flash,

Silencer should have no muzzle flash,

Silenced mgun should have no muzzle flash,

Made cursor have no shading,

Different guns cursors should reflect shoot radius,

Added sniper scope cursor,

Made silenced pistol just white dot,

Added unique cursor for shotgun/grenade thrower,

Made blood decals more cartoonish,

Added Shooting bodies needs more upwards force on blood,

removed droids from wilds,

Fixed retro army logo camera clear to color,

Add gadget symbol to wilds, have 7 say no way,

TSWSM - v1.4.0

Added record effect to game intro,

Added healthkits to medal cave on mountains,

Totally overhauled mouse/aim code,

TSWSM - v1.4.1

Added chef to whitehouse,

Added toilet man to beach,

Added sprite lifesavers to end of beach,

Added smithers clones/lackeys to labs,

Added more detailing to airbase,

Added breakable sinks to airbase,

Added fake flyers poster to all fake flyer rooms,

Added tunnels back to wilds train,

Added mountains to Background of train_roof level,

Fixed treespawner for train level outside,

Beach bar texture should say Vendi's,

Added vendis signs to shanty-town and xmas village,

Added christmas lights to xmas village made them flash,

Added a lot more distance buildings to xmas village,

Made ufo spin on mines,

Made x-files object blue,

Added black cat to shanty to signal secret,

Added wind swaying clothes to shanty,

Added plane circling shanty,

Added secret sign near ufo,

Added ufo to distance of xmas village,

TSWSM - v1.4.2