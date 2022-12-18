 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The spy who shot me™ update for 18 December 2022

Latest updates v1.3.1 - 1.4.2 - Changes

Share · View all patches · Build 10173114 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've been updating this for the last few weeks, Posting a catch-up on All the additions/changes that have gone in, any probs boys let me know.

TSWSM - v1.3.9

  • fix last line of cellars intro,

  • Rifle aims to slow,

  • Make snowman bigger WILDS,

  • Add posters to airbase,

  • Make gas thicker on gaslabs,

  • Add posters to cellars,

  • Mech is not fun to kill at all,

  • healthpacks need larger radius,

  • mod magnum should do crazy damage,

  • sniper rifle should have scope effect,

  • Added more droids to beach,

  • Removed obselete destroyobject code,

  • Add nets to beach,

  • Added doors to lottas father house,

  • Fix healthkits should be easier to grab,

  • Enemies should make footsteps,

  • Added new footstep code to all enemy prefabs,

  • Added sand and snow footprints,

  • Fixed muzzle flash,

  • Silencer should have no muzzle flash,

  • Silenced mgun should have no muzzle flash,

  • Made cursor have no shading,

  • Different guns cursors should reflect shoot radius,

  • Added sniper scope cursor,

  • Made silenced pistol just white dot,

  • Added unique cursor for shotgun/grenade thrower,

  • Made blood decals more cartoonish,

  • Added Shooting bodies needs more upwards force on blood,

  • removed droids from wilds,

  • Fixed retro army logo camera clear to color,

  • Add gadget symbol to wilds, have 7 say no way,

TSWSM - v1.4.0

  • Added record effect to game intro,

  • Added healthkits to medal cave on mountains,

  • Totally overhauled mouse/aim code,

TSWSM - v1.4.1

  • Added chef to whitehouse,

  • Added toilet man to beach,

  • Added sprite lifesavers to end of beach,

  • Added smithers clones/lackeys to labs,

  • Added more detailing to airbase,

  • Added breakable sinks to airbase,

  • Added fake flyers poster to all fake flyer rooms,

  • Added tunnels back to wilds train,

  • Added mountains to Background of train_roof level,

  • Fixed treespawner for train level outside,

  • Beach bar texture should say Vendi's,

  • Added vendis signs to shanty-town and xmas village,

  • Added christmas lights to xmas village made them flash,

  • Added a lot more distance buildings to xmas village,

  • Made ufo spin on mines,

  • Made x-files object blue,

  • Added black cat to shanty to signal secret,

  • Added wind swaying clothes to shanty,

  • Added plane circling shanty,

  • Added secret sign near ufo,

  • Added ufo to distance of xmas village,

TSWSM - v1.4.2

  • Fixed no flashing lights on xmas intro,

  • Tweaked speedboat controls,

  • Added hot air balloon to speedboat level,

  • Fixed cursor was broken on ship,

  • Added ropes to prisoners on game intro,

  • Removed all GUI missing layer errors,

Changed files in this update

The spy who shot me™ Content Depot 771811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link