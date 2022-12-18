GHPC Update 20221218

GHPC Early Access has been updated to version 20221218.

This is a regular update, introducing several new features and bug fixes.

New additions

Visual effects

At long last, we've implemented new fire and dust effects. Cookoffs and blast effects are now significantly more realistic and have improved lighting. Our artists used real world references and modern fluid sim techniques to create the new systems, and we're proud of how they've turned out! As with everything else in the game during early access, we will be adding to and iterating on these effects in the future.

We have also improved the fire and scorching on vehicles that were missing it, as well as implementing vehicle suspension failure due to extended fires. In combination with the new fire effects, this should make vehicle destruction and its aftermath a bit more more visually engaging overall.

New content

Filling in the APC slot in the East German forces, the SPW-60PB makes its debut in this release. This is the local designation of the Soviet BTR-60PB, an 8-wheeled troop carrier that forms the backbone of Pact mechanized forces. The BTR has been added to a few missions for now, but expect it to make plenty of appearances in the future, especially when infantry are added!

Not content with just adding a vehicle, we also introduced six new Instant Action missions: five on the Point Alpha map, and one on an all-new map: "Eastern Hills". Expect more missions and campaign content on this map in the future!

Quality of life improvements

A major focus in this update was adding features to make the gameplay experience smoother. The primary improvements are:

Briefings accessible during missions (default key: J)

Objective tracking system during missions

Unit switching menu (replaces "next unit" function on Tab key)

Better filters for AAR shots

Reorganized mission lists in Instant Action

We know many of you have been asking about ways to keep better track of what the mission goals are and what's going on, and these new features should make a big difference in that regard.

For a full list of changes, see the list below!

Changelog

Completely overhauled flame and dust effects (WIP, more to come!)

Added new vehicle: SPW-60PB (East German designation of BTR-60PB)

Added a new map: "Eastern Hills"

Added 6 new instant action missions

Added mission briefing during missions (default key: J)

Added an objective tracking system to most missions (visible in briefing pop-up and whenever an objective updates)

Added a unit switch menu that shows the current selection and all available units to choose from

Added scorching and better flammables implementation to BRDM-2, M113, and cargo trucks

Added scorching to visible crew members

Added music in AAR mode after win or loss

Added options for "Player shots only" and "Exclude fire support" in AAR, enabled by default

Removed non-functional "Damaging hits only" option from AAR

Reworked campaign vehicle selection to take into account the logistical health of the faction: heavy equipment and personnel losses will reduce availability of first line units until strength recovers

Added chronological limitations for some vehicles appearing in campaigns

Made NATO equipment losses in campaign have a larger logistics effect

Added a rare contingency for late-game Pact forces in case of severe logistics issues

Added a rare WIP item in some missions

Added category spacers to instant action mission list and reorganized list

Added antennas/aerials to most Pact vehicles

Reworked the map "Fulda Outskirts" for performance and stability

Reworked the in-game navigation map for "Fulda Outskirts" for readability

Improved AI responsiveness to friendly units being blown up

Improved AI communication of threats to fellow platoon members

Improved AI handling of missed waypoints

Vehicle decals can now burn off

Axles, springs, and torsion bars can now melt and fail during a prolonged vehicle fire, causing the vehicle to gradually collapse on its wheels

Changed NATO tank markings to black (some buff colored background paint not present yet)

Fixed an issue where AI would turn around and expose rear armor instead of driving in reverse (they may still make this mistake if they can't see an enemy and wish to turn around)

Fixed an issue where the M60A3 TTS would have perfectly crisp WFOV thermals on 1080p or lower screen resolutions

Fixed an issue where AI waypoint path debug could sometimes display in game

Fixed an issue where player vehicle could be taken over by AI driving during mission

Fixed issues with UI scaling on some screen resolutions

Fixed missing commander crew member in BRDM-2

Fixed BRDM-2 engine eating shots in situations where it should not have

Fixed an issue where M60 series tanks could have their gun breech X-ray model rotate out of place

Fixed an issue where certain gunsight elements would draw over top of the navigation map and block mouse inputs

Fixed dirt piles and certain other props not interacting with wheels or projectiles

Fixed an issue where Spoiling Attack Wolverine could be won and lost at the same time

Fixed a game breaking issue where the HE scale on the T-55A gunsight read "0F" instead of "OF"

