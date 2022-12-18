2.5 Weeks of Early Access, Bug Fixes, Feedback Form, Beyond the Gate(?)

Dec 18th, 2022
Build Version 0.3.51
So are you ready to here about the new feature that I'm most excited about in Flock of Dogs? Hmm?
Ok. Here goes...
There's a new, in-game form to submit feedback to me!
Hot dog! You can press F9 and create a bug report/feedback message at any time. So yeah, do that.
I'm now allowing players on the beta branch to fly beyond the gate. If you're unsatisfied with the amount of bugs in the current experience, I apologize. I can provide many, many, many more on the beta branch when you fly beyond the gate ahahaha. Seriously though, let me know if you (and your friend(s)) would like a beta key and promise to give me feedback. Join the Discord.
-Max
P.S. MESSI MESSI MESSI MESSI MESSI!!!!!!!!!!!
P.P.S. Just realized I didn't include this message in the new, in-game "developer note" menu option. I guess I'll have to publish build 0.3.51 in like 5 minutes from now. Whoops.
Patch notes:
- Fixed properly killing items in whale belly (fixed issue with end of Block Buffet)
- Fixed properly killing items selected by player in belly at end of block buffet
- Fixed network issue with potting items while being chewed in block buffet
- Fixed trove hints to show controls not destroying properly
- Fixed regression balloon gallery not finding subclasses of living tool, failing to take away the popguns
- Fixed giant pot overbooming
- Fixed regression battlezone not finding all subtypes of mario kart items
- Fixed dogpark not registering magic bouncers in time
- Wrapped whale swallow item in null check
- Easter egg room names added
- Reduced servers used to consolidate player population
- Better UX flow for changing servers in menus
- Fixed double popping question boxes
- Fixed SkyTrack desync by initializing race tracks for client by having master share tracks in level load
- Fixed the colors of the sky track
- Fixed sync/loading player instantiation data with new numbering
- Can call whale even when piloted (just won't obey right away)
- Fixed bug with trying to launch from nest from dog that is still scrambling in
- Fixed syncing dead units by landing them
- FlyingDog on rossmoor will fly to whale if rider quits and whale has available nests, otherwise will fly to tree
- Fixed mop non owner sending swipes
- Fixed player numbering byte code issue
- Fixed thorny dens endlessly scanning (when synced dead was the problem realaly)(might have introduced new bug)
- Fixed mailbox interacted with vs delivery done
- Fixed summoning pit regression
- Fixed picking random color only trying once
- Redid summoning rocks save/load
- Fixed joining while waiting for game state
- Inverting LS and RS in
- Fixed unlocking gate on beta and sound
- Fixed gavel menu aiming
- Fixed profile menu renaming
- Fixed arrowKeysMap drop out button
- Increased moon onscreen range
- Fixed clicking on usemouse
- Fixed some race office desyncs when mashing the open track lever
- Fixed numbering players (it wasn't the handles that were messing up to begin with!)
- Added arrow key input check at start
- Fixed parade credits disappearing asyou lerp away
- Fixed easy feebdack input not working while on title screen with menu dot
- Fixed sky track cover offset and color
- Fixed loading tracks, highlightig, unhighlighting, syncing tracks
- Fixed regression for mop swiping
- Fixed No Registrants syncing
- Better battle zone camera
- Reduced cover tarp life
- Fixed some other issues with treehouse residency
- Fixed chennai!
- Addeed etting vsync in title
- Fixed airwalking
- Fixed getting into bed and getting on ladder breaking treehouse
- Fixed items instant death not destroying them, preventing lost and found to work
- Fixed extra filling on button station UIs
