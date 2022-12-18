2.5 Weeks of Early Access, Bug Fixes, Feedback Form, Beyond the Gate(?)

Dec 18th, 2022

Build Version 0.3.51

So are you ready to here about the new feature that I'm most excited about in Flock of Dogs? Hmm?

Ok. Here goes...

There's a new, in-game form to submit feedback to me!

Hot dog! You can press F9 and create a bug report/feedback message at any time. So yeah, do that.

I'm now allowing players on the beta branch to fly beyond the gate. If you're unsatisfied with the amount of bugs in the current experience, I apologize. I can provide many, many, many more on the beta branch when you fly beyond the gate ahahaha. Seriously though, let me know if you (and your friend(s)) would like a beta key and promise to give me feedback. Join the Discord.

-Max

P.S. MESSI MESSI MESSI MESSI MESSI!!!!!!!!!!!

P.P.S. Just realized I didn't include this message in the new, in-game "developer note" menu option. I guess I'll have to publish build 0.3.51 in like 5 minutes from now. Whoops.

Patch notes: