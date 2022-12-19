Tutorial, improvements and balancing

Update 15.2

helllllllllllllo everyone!

I wanted to make a bigger update but due to shelling in recent months, there are problems with electricity in my city, which sometimes goes out for 8 hoursːKingAngryː, but I was still able to allocate some time for No King No KingdomːKingSmileː

Tutorial

I received a lot of feedback and realized that the king's guide in the game is not enough, so I made a large tutorial that teaches many game mechanics.

Special thanks to these cool content creators who reviewed my game and gave me feedbackːKingsLoveː

Маркус Комбат

OlshenUA

Andrian Ranger

Піноцит Грає

Improvements:

The cost of Spearman and Crossbowmen reduced

fixed sound of invasion

amount of food in farms was increased

fixed critical bug with Avatar of the King (game becomes unplayable if the player uses avatar while being in avatar form)

Improved language translation

Attack cooldown now displays on the selected unit



Patrons asked me to add a new towers so, I added a cannon tower, with a very large attack radius (I will still experiment with the balance)

at the moment, the tower will be available only to patrons



Special thanks to our Patreons without whom I could not have done this update:ːCyclopː

Zoythrus

Digital Homic

shoichiro kato