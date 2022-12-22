Christmas Update - Find the Presents!

Welcome to the Dicember Update of Escape From Ithara, this one kind of a big one, with some Bugfixes, 50% discount, an ingame event and a rework in our steam page!
Thank you for playing our game this 2022 and we're looking foward to seeing you in 2023!
BUG FIXES/UPDATES**[/b]
In game
-
There was a bug that causes the "Heart of Art" doesnt pop up when you complete the Art room, so we did a little update, now the achieve will be complete when you progress in the room.
-
We added more planks in the doors so its more easy to enter and leave each room.
-
We increased the general lightning to be more bright
-
We update the launcher/loading screen, fresh out of the oven!.
CHRISTMAS EVENT[b]**
Find the 7 hidden presents in the game and get the New Steam Achievement "A gift from Ithara".
You dont have Escape From Ithara yet? Get it now 50% off until the event ends.
This event last until Jenuary 5th!
That is all in the December Update! The journey continues in 2023!
Changed files in this update