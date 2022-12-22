 Skip to content

Escape From Ithara update for 22 December 2022

Christmas Update - Find the Presents!

Share · View all patches · Build 10172914

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to the Dicember Update of Escape From Ithara, this one kind of a big one, with some Bugfixes, 50% discount, an ingame event and a rework in our steam page!

Thank you for playing our game this 2022 and we're looking foward to seeing you in 2023!

BUG FIXES/UPDATES**[/b]

In game

  • There was a bug that causes the "Heart of Art" doesnt pop up when you complete the Art room, so we did a little update, now the achieve will be complete when you progress in the room.

  • We added more planks in the doors so its more easy to enter and leave each room.

  • We increased the general lightning to be more bright

  • We update the launcher/loading screen, fresh out of the oven!.

CHRISTMAS EVENT[b]**


Find the 7 hidden presents in the game and get the New Steam Achievement "A gift from Ithara".

You dont have Escape From Ithara yet? Get it now 50% off until the event ends.
This event last until Jenuary 5th!

That is all in the December Update! The journey continues in 2023!

