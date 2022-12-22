Christmas Update - Find the Presents!

Welcome to the Dicember Update of Escape From Ithara, this one kind of a big one, with some Bugfixes, 50% discount, an ingame event and a rework in our steam page!

Thank you for playing our game this 2022 and we're looking foward to seeing you in 2023!

BUG FIXES/UPDATES**[/b]

In game

There was a bug that causes the "Heart of Art" doesnt pop up when you complete the Art room, so we did a little update, now the achieve will be complete when you progress in the room.

We added more planks in the doors so its more easy to enter and leave each room.

We increased the general lightning to be more bright

We update the launcher/loading screen, fresh out of the oven!.

CHRISTMAS EVENT[b]**



Find the 7 hidden presents in the game and get the New Steam Achievement "A gift from Ithara".

You dont have Escape From Ithara yet? Get it now 50% off until the event ends.

This event last until Jenuary 5th!

That is all in the December Update! The journey continues in 2023!